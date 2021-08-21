Goodyear names Ewald as Vice President

Fauxels/Pexels

Akron, OH - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, one of the world's largest tire companies with approximately 72,000 employees and manufactures its products in 23 countries around the globe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thad Ewald as vice president, Strategy and Business Development, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Darren Wells, starting on August 23.

“Thad brings significant expertise in strategy development that will help the leadership team at Goodyear drive our long-term strategy and pursue growth opportunities for both our traditional and emerging businesses,” said Wells.

Thad spent 20 years at Cummins, Inc., a Fortune 500 provider of power goods, before joining Goodyear. In 2001, he joined the business as GM and Executive Director of the company's ailing Power Electronics Business, where he oversaw a sales and operations turnaround that increased top and bottom lines while elevating teams using Six Sigma methodology and KPIs.

Thad was named vice president of Corporate Strategy and Development in 2010. He was in charge of the company's worldwide strategy creation as well as the company's growth office, which invested in new technologies such as goods, services, and digital business activities.

Thad also oversaw the development of Cummins' start-up in the electrified and hydrogen power segments, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and divestiture transactions, during his tenure.

And before working at Cummins, he worked at several companies such as Emerson as a Corporate Strategic Planner and BFGoodrich as an Area Manager. He earned his MBA at Indiana University in 2000 and his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Ohio University.

