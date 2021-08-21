Lake County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Welcomes two new board members

Fauxels/Pexels

Mentor, OH - Lake County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board is excited to announce that Curtis Lau and Amber Torres González are the board's newest members. Lau and Torres Gonzales were sworn in during the board’s regular August 16 meeting.

The ADAMHS Board, which was established by Ohio state, is in charge of evaluating, planning, funding, and monitoring services for Lake County citizens suffering from mental illness and/or substance use disorders.

Those services are offered through a wide range of service providers. While the team handles day-to-day operations, their work is overseen by a board of directors. All board members are Lake County residents who volunteer their time without being paid.

Lau, a Mentor resident, is a retired clinical pharmacist who is still involved in the community. The Lake County Board of Commissioners named him to the ADAMHS Board.

Torres González is a bilingual educator who has worked with students and families to help them develop and sustain resilience and resiliency. The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services named her to the ADAMHS Board.

ADAMHS Board members also approved the Slate of Officers for Fiscal Year 2022 during the meeting. Andy Meinhold will be the Board's Chair, Matt Sabo will be the Vice-Chair, Roberta Kalb will be the Treasurer, Joanne Zeroske will be the Secretary, and Dave Enzerra will be the Past Chair.

Torres Gonzales and Lau will join the board members alongside, Nancy Brown, Kimberley Collise, Pamela Kurt, James McBride, and Julia McGruder.

Check out www.HelpThatWorks.us to know more about ADAMHS, what they do, and other initiatives offered by them.

