Cleveland's Nathan-Paul & The Admirables to collaborate with C-level, Uptowne Buddha in music concert on August 27

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH — The music band from Cleveland, Nathan-Paul & The Admirables, will be holding a music concert with C-level and Uptowne Buddha on August 27 starting at 8:30 p.m. up to 2 a.m. (August 28) EDT at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106.

Not only having them, but this event also welcomes the arrival of Eric Levine's All Improv Set Horn Jam who will be present at the pre-party event on the B Side patio.

To be able to watch this music concert, visitors must buy tickets in advance at a price of $ 12 plus a fee of $ 3.65. Ticket sales will end on August 26. Meanwhile, other admission tickets will be on sale on the day of the event for $15 plus a $4.25 fee.

To book tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nathan-paul-the-admirables-c-level-uptowne-buddha-tickets-162468265957?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and click the "Tickets" section.

Nathan-Paul & The Admirables will bring their heavy soul party vibe to this concert, while C level will enliven it with their high-energy mix of punk, funk, reggae, rock, and bluegrass, and Uptowne Buddha will complete it with their touch of neo-soul, hip-hop, and funk jams.

This music concert will be hosted by the Grog Shop, a club that opened in the Coventry Rd. neighborhood of Cleveland Heights in September 1992. Although it has grown rapidly in size when moving to its current location in 2003, this club still maintains its trademark raw character and intimacy.

In addition, the club also has a full bar complete with various selections of liquors including imported drinks, micro-brews, and domestic beers.

