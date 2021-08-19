Downtown Akron Partnership's Skate Night is still happening

Akron, OH - The summer event of downtown Akron, Skate Night, is still happening two more times. The next event is going to be on August 21 and September 18.

As usual, the skate night event, one of the roller skating events in the summer, is livened up by the DJ Group Phuture Boogie.

Forrest Getemgump, Darrell Stout, and Andre Leone will accompany you to have fun skating at night. If you have nothing to do at night, better check Cascade Plaza out at 6:00 PM on the designated date.

Do not worry about the cost, because this event is free of charge. It's all thanks to Downtown Akron Partnership and the Knight Foundation, who have supported this event.

If you don't have any skating shoes. In the event, skates will be available for rent for $2 per pair. Even If skating isn't your thing, you can still check out the dance party on the "rink's" inside.

Note that skating is only permitted on Cascade Plaza's concrete. You have to follow the organizer's rules to ensure your own safety.

It's not just all the skating and dance parties. There will also be food and beverages on sale. Cascade Plaza has a lot of variety of food and drinks.

You will also get a free parking ticket on the Cascade Parking Deck. If you aren't really suited to the deck, you can park your car on Bowery and Quaker Streets.

It will be all fun and games, but please remember due to the Coronavirus outbreak CDC, state, and local health orders have to be followed by DAP at all times.

That means you are encouraged to self-monitor and refrain from attending activities if you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

So take care of yourself, and while masks are not compulsory, if you desire to wear them to maintain social distance, you are free to do that.

For further information regarding the Skate Night event, you could contact the organizer on their website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.