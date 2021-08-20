Herman's Hermits to perform in Akron Civic Theatre with a new date

Akron, OH - Herman's Hermits will perform in Akron Civic Theatre with an updated schedule for August 21. For all of you who have purchased the tickets for earlier dates, you all will be honored.

This time, Herman's Hermits will bring Peter Noone to the stage. With the full name Peter Denis Bernard Noone Blair, he is described as a multi-talented entertainer who has spent practically his entire life enchanting audiences.

Peter rose to international popularity as "Herman's Hermits." He became the lead singer of the iconic sixties pop band Herman's Hermits when he was fifteen years old.

There were a lot of classic hits produced by him. For that, Herman's Hermits eventually sold over sixty million albums.

There were fourteen gold singles and seven gold albums in total, which gave The Hermits chances have been named Cashbox's "Entertainer of the Year" on two occasions.

Come to see this legendary band in Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S Main St. You have to buy the ticket first if you want to see Peter Noone and the famous Herman's Hermits.

The reservation ticket range is priced at $45.00 to $69.50. You can book the ticket online here.

Herman's Hermits will play at 7:30 PM, so be ready earlier ahead of time. Peter Noone will be waiting for you at the venue, so be safe.

Also, note that the organizer is following the health protocol diligently. To protect all audiences, staff, and volunteers, they advise all you who haven't got their vaccine dose to continue wearing their masks per CDC guidelines. For your own safety, stay at home if you are not feeling well.

For further information regarding this event, you could contact the organizer on their website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.