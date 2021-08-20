Akron Soul Train to present Yatra at Jilly's Music Room

Akron, OH - Akron Soul Train's artist-in-residence, Sanjib Bhattacharya, will present his work "Yatra – A Voyage Towards Peace" on August 21.

One of the Akron Soul Train's residents, Sanjib Bhattacharya, has many things going on around him. Especially his achievements. He has Manipuri and Contemporary Indian dance training.

The most wonderful thing is that India's President awarded him the highest national prize for performing arts for his efforts. He also received the coveted A.B.J. Abdul Kalam Award in 2006.

For this upcoming performance, he will collaborate with Edna Duffy, a noted liturgical soprano, and Robin VanLear, the founder and director of the Cleveland Museum of Art's Parade the Circle festival.

Those names will give their hands-on "Yatra – A Voyage Towards Peace," which contains a beautiful journey delivered with Indian dance. This show will feature ten performers, including dancers, a bassist, and a singer.

The performance will give you a reflection on how you are led on a trip through hardships. But then be connected with the power of adaptation and finally approached by serenity and love.

Come to see this performance because you will be entertained by Indian dance, colorful costumes, and music. Especially because this will cost you no money, just come to the Jilly's Music Room at 111 N Main St on the designated date.

Note that the doors for the show will be opened at 4 PM. Meanwhile, the performance will start at 4:30 PM. Just be ready earlier from the designated schedule to avoid a late visit.

If you still have further questions regarding this event, you could email the organizer.

