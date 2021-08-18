MetroHealth launches new residency program focusing on primary care for the underserved

Hush Naidoo Jade Photography/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The MetroHealth System has announced that it is launching a new track made to prepare primary care physicians who are committed to providing care for underserved communities as well as addressing the inequities that result in poor health outcomes. This track is part of MetroHealth’s Internal Medicine Residency Program.

According to the American Academy for Medical Colleges, there’s a possibility that the United States might see a shortage of 17,800 to 48,000 primary care providers by the year 2034. The estimated shortage is thought to be even deeper in large minority populations and communities with a high rate of uninsurance, as well as rural communities.

The new three-year program called Primary Care of Vulnerable Populations, or PCVP, will offer resident physicians training in outpatient settings and primary care. The physicians will also receive training on topics such as social justice and health care, advocacy, and population health.

Trainees will receive hands-on experience in core and elective specialty clinics. This includes LGBT health, psychiatry, geriatrics, infectious disease, addiction medicine, and many more. Additionally, there will be opportunities to lead community service projects and quality improvement.

Jayne A. Barr, MD, MPH, Co-Director of the PCVP track, said that MetroHealth wants this program’s graduates to be leaders in the field of primary care, as they are important advocates for their patients, especially those who face barriers in accessing medical care. It is critical for the next generation of clinicians to have a comprehensive understanding of how good health depends on many things beyond what happens inside the clinic.

“Since its founding in 1837, MetroHealth has had a deep commitment to caring for the underserved,” said James C. Pile, MD, Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program. “It’s a commitment that our faculty and staff live out every day and one that resonates in our training programs.”

