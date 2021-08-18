MetroHealth to provide mental health support for defendants in Gun Court

Nik Shuliahin/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Recently, The MetroHealth Institute for H.O.P.E.™ Trauma Recovery Center signed a contract partnering with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to provide mental health support and trauma counseling for defendants in the Violence Intervention Docket, or more commonly known as “Gun Court.” MetroHealth claims that this partnership is perhaps the first of its kind in the country.

The goal of the program is to target young adults and focus on assisting with the struggles of their trauma before they can get involved in violent crime, according to Judge Brendan Sheehan, the Cuyahoga County Administrative Judge. He further noted that the collaboration is an effort to save lives and make the community safer.

Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, President and CEO of The MetroHealth System, said that firearms violence has a very bad impact on the community, and it is past time that a fresh approach is conducted to solve the issue. The team from MetroHealth partners with the court to do the work of digging into the past of the defendants and help them process their trauma. Then, there will be hope to break the violence cycle.

Judge Sheehan supervises the Violence Intervention Docket. This is a specialized docket made to address the root causes of trauma and social factors that drive a lot of people to engage in criminal activity, particularly those involving the use of a firearm. The defendants who participate in the program are those indicted on a felony charge of unlawfully carrying a firearm whilst allegedly committing a non-violent crime.

The MetroHealth Institute for H.O.P.E.™ will be receiving $275,000 over three years in order to provide counselors and coaches for the participants. The program expectation is to serve over 150 people and ultimately reduce the community’s reliance on guns and firearms. The program is funded by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance.

