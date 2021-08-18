May 4 activist "Chic" Canfora joins Kent State University as Professional-in-Residence

Sigmund/Unsplash

KENT, OH — Kent State University will be welcoming Roseann “Chich” Canfora, Ph.D., to its College of Communication and Information as a Professional-in-Residence in the School of Media and Journalism.

Canfora is an important figure, she is an eyewitness and survivor of the Kent State shooting that happened on May 4, 1970. At that time, the Ohio National Guard wounded nine students and killed four, which includes Canfora’s brother, Alan.

Canfora is a Kent 25 defendant, she was indicted by the Ohio grand jury, and exonerated soon after for her activism during a weekend of protesting against the Vietnam War. Canfor has been a contributor and speaker regularly at many May 4 Commemoration events, and she is a member of the May 4 Presidential Advisory Committee.

Starting from this fall, Canfora will be teaching two courses in Kent State’s School of Media and Journalism. These courses are the Media, Power and Culture course and the Ethics and Issues in Mass Communication course. Canfora will also collaborate with the Office of the President and the May 4 Presidential Advisory Committee to plan the university’s May 4 Commemoration and develop future May 4 initiatives.

Kent State University’s Board of Trustees affirmed in 2019 the university’s Office if the President’s commitment to hold the May 4 Commemoration annually, recognizing it as a university-level event, to preserve the long-established important traditions.

Emily Metzgar, Ph.D., director of Kent State’s School of Media and Journalism, said that the faculty is pleased to welcome Canfora. She said, “She brings with her a wealth of experience and insight that will help our students explore the universe of opportunities open to them as they prepare to enter the workforce as professional communicators.”

