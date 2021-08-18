FirstEnergy looks back to high school students interning at call center

Charanjeet Dhiman/Unsplash

AKRON, OH — FirstEnergy has taken its commitment to Akron Public Schools further by hiring high school students to become interns. The students come from Ellet High School and they intern in FirstEnergy’s call center. This initiative has the focus of providing real-world work experience for students in a corporate setting, which isn’t usually available for teenagers seeking jobs.

Bruce Cramer, a supervisor in the Customer Contact Center said that this is the first time FirstEnergy welcomes high school students in its Customer Service internship program. They worked with Ellet High School to recruit two students who are highly motivated for the initial pilot program. The goal is to introduce them to the world of working before they graduate from high school.

Emma Hornsby started her internship in February 2021 with her classmate at FirstEnergy’s Fairlawn Customer Contact Center. Following a period of training, she started the job running, understanding what to ask customers in order to get the necessary data to solve their problems as well as where to direct inquiries when she could not handle them herself.

On top of that, Hornsby and her classmate also pursued post-secondary coursework at the University of Akron all while interning at FirstEnergy. They worked every business day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. after their classes and they were paid at the same rate as other contractors working in the same position.

“The experience helped me develop my Customer Service skills and ability to manage several tasks at once, including listening to the customer and processing the call correctly,” said Hornsby. “Customer service will definitely be important to me in my future career aspirations.”

According to Bruce Cramer, a supervisor in the Customer Contact Center, the two students were very eager to learn and get involved in the professional environment. They completed every assignment with a high level of proficiency. He said that the program was a huge success, noting that he hopes the program can become a pipeline to employment for the next student interns.

