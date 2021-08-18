Akron, OH

FirstEnergy looks back to high school students interning at call center

Paul Krasinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiMXA_0bVMHYBS00
Charanjeet Dhiman/Unsplash

AKRON, OH — FirstEnergy has taken its commitment to Akron Public Schools further by hiring high school students to become interns. The students come from Ellet High School and they intern in FirstEnergy’s call center. This initiative has the focus of providing real-world work experience for students in a corporate setting, which isn’t usually available for teenagers seeking jobs.

Bruce Cramer, a supervisor in the Customer Contact Center said that this is the first time FirstEnergy welcomes high school students in its Customer Service internship program. They worked with Ellet High School to recruit two students who are highly motivated for the initial pilot program. The goal is to introduce them to the world of working before they graduate from high school.

Emma Hornsby started her internship in February 2021 with her classmate at FirstEnergy’s Fairlawn Customer Contact Center. Following a period of training, she started the job running, understanding what to ask customers in order to get the necessary data to solve their problems as well as where to direct inquiries when she could not handle them herself.

On top of that, Hornsby and her classmate also pursued post-secondary coursework at the University of Akron all while interning at FirstEnergy. They worked every business day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. after their classes and they were paid at the same rate as other contractors working in the same position.

“The experience helped me develop my Customer Service skills and ability to manage several tasks at once, including listening to the customer and processing the call correctly,” said Hornsby. “Customer service will definitely be important to me in my future career aspirations.”

According to Bruce Cramer, a supervisor in the Customer Contact Center, the two students were very eager to learn and get involved in the professional environment. They completed every assignment with a high level of proficiency. He said that the program was a huge success, noting that he hopes the program can become a pipeline to employment for the next student interns.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c785c35ded59c0fb852d41b8cdbc9e39.blob

Writer covering local features in Cleveland and Akron

Cleveland, OH
599 followers
Loading

More from Paul Krasinic

Akron, OH

Come to Lagerfest 2021 at Akronym Brewing this Saturday

Akron, OH - On Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, come to Akronym Brewing and join them for Lagerfest 2021! There will be several Guest Breweries such as Butcher & the Brewer, Fatheads, Masthead, Noble Beast, Thirsty Dog, & Wolf's Ridge!Read full story
Akron, OH

The City of Akron will directly manage Firestone Stadium

AKRON, OH - On August 24, the City of Akron announced that they would be managing all operations at the Firestone Stadium directly and will no longer use a third-party operator at the stadium.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

International Women's Air & Space Museum to host "Corks on the Concourse" in Cleveland on September 3

CLEVELAND, OH — International Women's Air & Space Museum will be hosting the annual "Corks on the Concourse" event held on Friday, September 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Taking place at International Women's Air & Space Museum at Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 North Marginal Road, Cleveland, OH 44114, the event will be held before the return of the Cleveland National Air Show.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic and Alice L. Walton Foundation announces collaborative program

CLEVELAND, OH - On August 16, Cleveland Clinic and Alice L. Walton Foundation announced their collaborative effort on how to provide specialty care services from Cleveland Clinic to Northwest Arkansas residents in need.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland opens job position for Quality Assurance Analyst

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for a Quality Assurance Analyst. The salary range for this position is $31,200.00 - $66,560.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 7, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Akron, OH

Colorvine to perform on the stage of Musica Performing Arts

Akron, OH - The local band, Colorvine, will perform at Musica Performing Arts on August 28. Colorvine is an Akron, Ohio-based modern rock band. The band was founded in 1988 in Akron, Ohio.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Athens Food shares lamb and couscous in phyllo ramekins recipe

Cleveland, OH - Looking for a good dish for your double date? Today Cleveland's Athens Foods is giving a recipe of lamb and couscous in phyllo ramekins. This recipe makes 4 individual ramekins and it takes almost two hours to make (50 minutes for preparation and an hour of cooking). Let's start cooking!Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Get to know about 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Rhoads

Cleveland, OH - On Saturday, October 30th Rock Hall is proud to present the induction of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 8:00 Pm. Before going to the event, It is better to know one of the inductees, today we're talking about Randy Rhoads.Read full story
Ohio State

The Lake Erie Water Trail to receive state designation from Ohio Department of Natural Resources

CLEVELAND, OH - On August 20, Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Mary Mertz, gave official state designation to the Lake Erie Water Trail at a ceremony held at Wendy Park.Read full story
Akron, OH

Akron Pride Festival to hold an equity March

Akron, OH - The Akron Equity March 2021 will be held on August 28. This event organizer is the Akron Pride Festival which aims to bring the LGBTQ+ community and allies together to celebrate your differences and promote the people of Akron’s similarities.Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Case Western Reserve University awards Beal as Distinguished Professor

Cleveland, OH - On Aug. 25, The Florence Harkness Professor of Religion, Timothy Beal, will be named Case Western Reserve University's Distinguished University Professor in recognition of his remarkable research, leadership, and dedication to students.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland job vacancy for IT Program Manager

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for an IT Program Manager. The salary range for this position is $31,200.00 - $97,760.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 3, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland State University professor published scientific study about improving rural infrastructure

CLEVELAND, OH - Emily Rauschert, Ph.D., assistant professor of Plant Ecology and Environmental Science in CSU’s Department of Biological, Geological, and Environmental Sciences, recently published a collaborative scientific study with researchers from across the world.Read full story
Akron, OH

Goodyear announces partnership with Plus on autonomous trucking technology

AKRON, OH - On August 23, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a partnership with Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a leading self-driving truck company that provides optimized, autonomous trucking solutions that is safer, cheaper, more comfortable, and better for the environment.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Headshop to host art show opening night "Indelible" on September 11

CLEVELAND, OH — A boutique retail outlet specializing in creative counterculture related items, The Headshop, will be hosting an art show opening night "Indelible" which will take place on Saturday, September 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT at La Cosecha Galeria, 4490 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH 44109. This event will introduce the talented artist Camara Goodrich through her art.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Department of Aging to host "Walk the Wards - Summer Senior Walk in Ward 13" on September 13

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Department of Aging will be holding "Walk the Wards - Summer Senior Walk in Ward 13" on Friday, September 13. Taking place at Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation, 3900 John Nagy Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44144, the event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EDT.Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent State annual Flashes Fighting Hunger Contactless Food Drive on August 25

KENT, OH - On Wednesday, August 25, Kent State will once again hold the Kent State University’s Flashes Fighting Hunger Contactless Food Drive. The event will take place at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Hilltop Drive from 1 PM until 4 PM.Read full story

Lake County Department of Utilities and Solid Waste free recycling program for Lake County residents

MENTOR, OH - The Lake County Department of Utilities and Solid Waste District is partnering with Republic Services to hold a free recycling program at the Lake County Landfill and Recycling Center, located at 2039 Blase Nemeth Rd. in Painesville Twp.Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent State men's basketball changes two staff titles and adds one new staff members

KENT, OH - Rob Senderoff, Kent State men's basketball head coach just announced the changing to a pair of staff members' titles and the addition of a new staff member. Former defensive coordinator, Aaron Fuss, will now serve a new role as the associate head coach in the 2021-22 season, while Julian Sullinger, the former assistant coach will carry out the task as recruiting coordinator.Read full story
Columbus, OH

OhioHealth announces new Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive

COLUMBUS, OH - OhioHealth recently announced the recruitment of Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive. Latney will be responsible for implementing and overseeing patient care programming that ensures patient-centered, timely, efficient, equitable, effective, and safe setting care. Latney also will work to further improve the nursing staff at OhioHealth by creating a nationally recognized culture of nursing excellence and continue to showcase examples of transformational leadership, structural empowerment, exemplary professional practice, and innovation.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy