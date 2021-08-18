Akron, OH

Dominic Moore-Dunson & Francine Parr to present Akron Roundtable at Akron Civic Theatre

Paul Krasinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KO96_0bV35rNm00

Akron, OH - Dominic Moore-Dunson & Francine Parr will present all about Akron on August 19.

These two influential figures of Akron have a lot of things and achievements going around them.

Dominic Moore-Dunson is a choreographer and award-winning dancer from Akron, Ohio. Dominic is also a creative entrepreneur and a local arts leader who founded Artie & The Black Card. It was a large-scale community-based dance theatre project in 2016.

The project encourages discussion about black identity, how it relates to economic development in the black community and the solutions we can develop to cultivate a more diverse pool of black professionals and other marginalized people groups. All of it by partnering with arts, education, and business institutions or corporations

Francine Parr is an Artistic Director. She is a native of Akron, Ohio, aged 25 years old. In 2001, Francine made her stage debut as the Hershey Kiss in The Nutcracker with the Ballet Theatre of Ohio. Her achievements are as a director of Avenue Q, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Hairspray, Dream Girls, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Carrie: The Musical.

In the upcoming event, Dominic and Francine will provide insight into Akron's arts and culture sector via their lens of employing inclusiveness and connection.

They also give tips on excellence to create new organizations, initiatives, and performances around the city and beyond. Dominic and Francine will perform a new collaboration for Akron in addition to planned discussions. The new partnership for Akron Roundtable is called "Dear, Funders." Also, following the presentation, the Downtown Akron Partnership will give tours of the freshly refurbished downtown area to make the participants interested.

Reserve your ticket at the website to watch their presentation on Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S Main St. The ticket is priced at $25. The theatre features open seating and tickets must be booked in advance.

The ticket will include lunch in a box. You will have to pick up your lunch after the program as you exit the theatre. You will be urged to have their meals at Lock 3 in Akron's "Central Park."

Note that the door of the theatre will open at 10:45 AM. Meanwhile, the event will begin at 11:30 AM. So, prepare yourself earlier for the best experience.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

