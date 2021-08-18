Sunflurry (Formerly Known as The Two's) to perform at Jilly's Music Room

Akron, OH - Sunflurry, known as The Two's, will perform at Jilly's Music Room on August 20.

These two remarkable musicians are going to perform on the same date with Godbrother's CD release.

Ruby Rendrag and Suki Kuehn make up Sunflurry (formerly The Two's), originally from New Orleans, but now they are based in Akron, Ohio.

One of them is Suki Kuehn, who is a cellist. He has been playing since the age of five. Suki Kuehn was raised in Japan and was exposed to a wide range of classical and dramatic music. He also plays an antique French cello living in a barn south of Paris for who knows how long. Suki has his own style of music, combining rock, folk, jazz, and classical styles.

The next one is Ruby Rendrag, who has been a part of the New Orleans music scene for over 18 years. She performs both as a solo artist and as a side woman for a variety of local acts. Ruby brings her bluegrass, Led Zeppelin, and 1980s underground influences to the band.

They believe that music must be exciting first and foremost, especially in terms of variety, content, arrangement, and dynamics. So, whether Ruby Rendrag and Suki Kuehn performed originals or covers, they've created an approachable, refreshing, and occasionally surprising musical experience.

The duo has played at a variety of locations and festivals. They also have opened for acts such as Heart, Tim Reynolds, Zucchero, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, and Bonerama.

If you want to listen to this Akron's musicians' songs, click here for their digital album. You can also buy their CD at Jilly's.

They invite you to join them enjoy their performance in Jilly's Music Room at 111 N Main St. Buy the tickets for their show here. Note that the show is starting at 8 PM and ends at 12 AM. Start preparing for their performance earlier.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.