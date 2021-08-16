Akron-Summit County Public Library to hold a presentation for Cleveland Indians Nation

Akron, OH - Enjoy a journey through the time of Cleveland Indians on August 17.

Akron-Summit County Public Library is going to host a presentation about Cleveland Indians Nation.

Martin Gitlin will take you through a wander of Cleveland Indians' history. Gitlin was the author of the "Ultimate Cleveland Indians time machine book."

The book will take you back in time to some of the team's most famous moments, as well as some unique seasons and events. For example, The 'Crybabies' of 1940 earned this moniker after moaning so much about their management that fans turned against them and the infamous 'Ten Cent Beer Night of 1974'.

Martin Gitlin's publisher stated that "there are dozens of impressive, wild, wacky and wonderful stories over the years regarding Indians history."

Continued with the conclusion that Gitlin is the perfect person to write the book with his trademark humor.

Parts will conduct the presentation event of Cleveland Indians' history. First, you will witness films and photos of the franchise's finest and most fascinating players, teams, events, and moments. The local author Martin Gitlin covers Cleveland baseball history.

The next will be trivia questions to think about, followed by a question-and-answer period. Following the session, author Martin Gitlin will have autographed and customized copies of his book available for purchase online.

If you are interested in the presentation, go to Akron-Summit County Public Library at 60 S High St on the designated date. The Ultimate Presentation for Cleveland Indians Nation will be conducted in the Main Library, precisely in Meeting Room 2AB. The event starts at 6:30 PM and ends at 7:30 PM.

If you still have any questions regarding the event, you could contact the Culture & AV desk at 330.643.9015.

