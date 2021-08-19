Two Kent State University staff members received international recognition

cottonbro/Pexels

KENT, OH - Megan Gerbez, senior international student and scholar adviser, along with Jameela Abdullah, senior international admissions counselor, two staff members of Kent State University have received international recognition for establishing the International Student Orientation (ISO) Leaders program, which allows international students to get to know one another and gain valuable information that can assist them in making a smooth transition to Kent State.

The two presented their program at the 2021 NAFSA (National Association for Foreign Student Affairs): Association of International Educators' international conference. NAFSA is dedicated to international education and exchange and is one of the world's biggest organizations in that field.

Students started the program online via a GroupMe conversation, where they are requested to talk with ISO leaders who are also current students, aiding them to build bridges that can help them make a smoother transition to Kent State.

“We are also making significant changes to the program this year to move some regular programming to a virtual platform so that we can have more in-person events, following all protocols, of course,” said the executive director of the Office of Global Education, Sarah Malcolm.

An offline session with a limited number of people will begin on August 18, 2021, If social distancing guidelines permit in the Kent State Student Center and outdoor locations throughout campus. Online events will still be available for those students who are studying from home despite there will be more offline programs in the future.

The ISO is initiating several programs to help students, including full-service airport pickup, a welcome bag with "first night essentials," such as drinks and snacks, and a SIM card that will allow students to get cell phone service as soon as they arrive.

Click here to know more about the ISO and its events.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.