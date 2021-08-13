Student of Lorain County Community College pursues a career in STEM through internship and scholarship at the same time

ELYRIA, OH – Lorain County Community College’s student, Jacob Luznar, was named to the IT summer internship program for the security team at Avient which allows him to earn money while studying. Luznar is studying Network Communications to earn an associate degree at the Lorain County Community College while enrolling in the internship program.

Avient is an Ohio-based company that focuses on sustainable material solutions and services. As an IT Intern, Luznar got the opportunity to apply the knowledge he gained through class in a hands-on experience of the industry, while also developing his skills.

Luznar stated that Avient is his perfect fit as it has a strong standing in the technology industry. He also said that he learned about corporate IT only in the first month of his program. “This experience is giving me a broad picture of working in IT, and my next semester of classes LCCC will help me fill in the details,” he added.

The pandemic forced him to do the internship both from home and from the office. It is beneficial not only for Luznar, but also for Avient itself. Brian Schilf, Avient’s Vice President of Information Technology, stated that Avient has been earning value through its partnership with LCCC and hope to continue the program.

Aside from his enrolment at Avient’s summer internship program, Luznar is also an awardee for Choose Ohio First Scholarship, a scholarship offered to STEM students. The scholarship provides its awardees with services that aid them to achieve their goals such as personalized consulting, connections within STEM field communities, and career opportunity through internships and work-based learning.

Luznar was encouraged by his scholarship advisor, Courtney Conrad, to apply to Avient’s summer internship. “Jacob’s experience as a Network Communications student coupled with his drive to succeed will serve him well as an intern with Avient,” Conrad stated.

Luznar will continue his year at LCCC after he completes the internship. In his first year as a student, he already earned a Business IT Fundamentals certificate from LCCC and a Client Pro certificate from TestOut. He is also on his way to earning a CompTIA A+ certificate. He aims to get industry-recognized credentials as much as possible while finishing his study at LCCC.

For more information and opportunities offered for the STEM field at LCCC, please visit http://www.lorainccc.edu/stem.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.