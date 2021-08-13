Kent City to begin the 2021 Fall Brush Collection Program in September, residents are advised to check the schedule

KENT, OH – The Central Maintenance Division of Kent City will be commencing the 2021 Fall Brush Collection Program on Sept. 27. The City’s residents who want to get their brush collected must have their brush prepared and placed at their curb.

Kent City has always been running the brush pickup program twice a year. The City will pick up brushes, including tree branches, dead bushes, shrubs, and other dried or dead plants in residents’ properties at the scheduled pickup date for each City’s sections.

The City will be sending teams to pick up the prepared curb for 30 minutes for each residence, once for every neighborhood. The residents who missed the pickup time should dispose of the brush on their own. The schedule for each area is as follows:

Northeast Section on Sept. 27 – Oct. 1.

Southeast Section on Oct. 4 – 8.

Northwest Section on Oct. 11 – 15.

Southwest Section starts on October 18 – 22.

The residents who have a big pile of brushes and are considered to be impossible for the team to pick up should also dispose of them on their own. The Yard Waste Transfer Site, located at the entrance of Plum Creek Park, will be available for those who need to dispose of their brush.

Residents are advised to place the brush at the tree lawn and close to the curb, or on the edge of the pavement with the cut ends facing the street. A stacked brush with any other items in it won’t be collected. The team will place a notice on the resident’s door should the brush is not qualified.

Long brushes might be positioned to support the length. It is recommended to have the brush in a longer length. Even so, it is prohibited to have the brush getting into the street and sidewalk.

If the residents have hired a contractor to handle their brush, they must not place the brush on the curb as the City won’t collect the brush.

For more information regarding the 2021 Fall Brush Collection Program, please call the Service Department at 330-678-8105. For information regarding the Yard Waste Transfer Site's operation hours, please visit www.kentohio.org.

