The City of Kent to start the 2021 Leaf Collection Program in November, here’s what the residents should take note of

KENT, OH – The City of Kent will arrange the 2021 Leaf Collection Program from November 1 to December 10. The City advises its residents to rake their fallen leaves to the curb but not let them get into the street.

The City will assign teams to each designated area to collect leaves continuously until the end of the program’s schedule. The City will provide a truck to collect the leaves, which will go around the determined route in each area within the program period.

For the residents who don’t have enough space in front of their houses to store the leaves, the City advises putting the leaves into a trash bag and notify the Service Department to get them picked up. Residents have to be careful not to let the leaves get into the street as it will violate Ordinance 311.01, which prohibits putting debris on streets and sidewalks to avoid accidents.

Aside from that, leaves placed in the street can risk blockage for the catch basin’s grate and won’t allow stormwater to get into the drainage, which leads to flooding. Ensure not to let it block the catch basin.

The team will only collect the leaves pile. They will not collect any pile mixed with other litter, and they will give the household notice on the house’s door. Remove other debris from the pile, and the team will pick it up again if deemed clear.

The program also allowed the residents to schedule bagged leaves pickup. Residents have to place the bag on their curb and notify the Service Department to pick it up until December 10.

Those who want to drop their leaves off can place the leaves at the Yard Waste Transfer Site, at the entrance of Plum Creek Park. The bag or container they use to pick the leaves must not be left at the disposal area. Residents must take it back with them. Check the operation hours of the site at Kent City’s website or call the Service Department.

For more information regarding the 2021 Leaf Collection Program, please call the Service Department at 330-678-8105. The City won’t pick leaves in spring 2022, so the residents should finish the leaves-related issue within the program period.

