Akron-Summit County Public Library to hold an online book club themed True Crime

Akron, OH - True Crime Book Club is back with their online discussion on August 16.

The Akron-Summit County Public Library invites any of you who are a fan of murder, mayhem, and mystery to join them once a month to talk about true crime books.

True Crime Book Club is an online book club, so you don’t have to physically come to the Akron-Summit County Public Library at 60 S High St.

This month’s book that the club will discuss is a book by Elon Green titled Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York.

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York contains a serial killer who preyed on homosexual men in New York throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. This unidentified assailant would approach his victims at bars, knife them, then dismember their bodies.

Unfortunately, until now, society largely forgot the killer and his victims due to the sexuality of his victims, the shockingly high murder rates in New York City, and the AIDS crisis.

Elon Green, the author of the Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York, portrays the LGBTQ+ experience in New York at the time. He is highlighting how tenacious and strong the LGBTQ+ group was at the time.

The Akron-Summit County Public Library has the paperback version of the book in its collection. If you want to have the e-book or the audio version for the True Crime Book Club, go to their website to place a request.

If you are interested in this club, be ready on Monday at 6:30 PM. The club's discussion will last for one hour. Be sure to remember to register first to receive a Zoom link.

