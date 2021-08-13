Akron, OH

Akron Art Museum to hold a fun Neighborhood Garden Party

Paul Krasinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJsCE_0bQiHEmd00

Akron, OH - Family Day Neighborhood Garden Party is going to be held by Akron Art Museum on Sunday, August 15.

This is claimed to be a fun event to have everyone showing their pride for their hometown. For that intention, they will invite local artists and performers. Akron Art Museum will provide something to do, play, watch, and create for every member of the family.

Sponsored by PNC, this is free of charge event, so you don’t have to worry about the cost. They also will be having a lot of artists, performers, and vendors such as:

  • The Travelling Porch

Megan Shane, as a local Akron artist, produced a one-of-a-kind mobile art installation that features numerous distinct shade and seating choices. The installation is included of porch swings, benches, and hammocks.

  • Akron-Summit County Public Library

In this spot, the children of the Akron-Summit County Public Library will offer an interactive story tour across the garden. They will also provide pleasant spots for families to sit and read together.

  • ArtSparks

ArtSparks will be the one to lead an outdoor dance class for kids and families. Their purpose is to make you get up and move so you can explore your neighborhood.

  • Zeber-Martell

This spot guided by Zeber-Martell is a small, personal setting provided with hands-on pottery experience that will introduce novices to the magic of throwing clay on a potter's wheel.

  • Akron Energy Systems

This is a cooling relief spot that will be provided by Akron Energy Systems for this garden party occasion.

  • Chris Miller

Chris Miller as a local singer, songwriter, and guitarist will make your day even better. While you enjoy the day's activities, you will listen to Chris’ performance.

  • Jammin Jumpers Jump Rope Team

In this spot, the participants will be able to participate in an interactive performance. It’s all while they are being encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle through the sport.

If you and your family are interested in participating in this joyful event, just come to Akron Art Museum at 1 S High St on the designated date. The event will start at 11 AM and last until 2 PM.

For further information, you could contact the organizer on their website

