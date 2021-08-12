Lorain County Community College’s dean to join Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship for community college leaders

ELYRIA, OH – The Dean of Social Sciences and Human Services at Lorain County Community College, Denise Douglas, Ph.D., is named to the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. Dr. Douglas will be joining a ten-month program that will enhance her skills to advance community college students.

Dr. Douglas is part of the 40 selected community college leaders that will join the fellowship. The selected leaders will be getting mentoring sessions from experienced community college presidents, including the current president of LCCC, Marcia J. Ballinger, Ph.D. who completed the fellowship back in 2016.

Dr. Ballinger stated how proud she is of Dr. Douglas's participation in the fellowship. She mentioned that Dr. Douglas is passionate about community colleges improvement. “Through this fellowship, she will enhance her already exceptional skills, making her even more capable of leading deep cultural and institutional change with a focus on student success and equity,” she added.

“I am looking forward to engaging in this learning experience and bringing back what I learn to further advance our student success work at Lorain County Community College,” stated Dr. Douglas. Aside from being a dean, she is also serving as a co-chair for the LCCC Equity for Students Team.

Dr. Douglas previously has been working for almost 30 years in the higher education field, particularly in private universities like Case Western Reserve University. She developed her interest in community college because she wants to increase opportunity and growth for low-resourced students. Aside from being a dean, she is also serving as a co-chair for the LCCC Equity for Students Team.

The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship aims to equip today’s generation of leaders to embrace change and face the challenges of the ever-changing world. The fellowship has 68 percent of women fellows and 70 percent of people of color as a response to the hardships these communities have to endure when it comes to the presidency. The 40 selected fellows this year are in the leadership position of colleges and collectively they are serving over 400,000 students.

More information regarding the fellowship can be gained through https://highered.aspeninstitute.org/meet-the-rising-presidents-fellows/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.