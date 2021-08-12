Register for Lorain County Community College’s information sessions about GED and Adult Diploma programs

ELYRIA, OH – Lorain County Community College will be holding information sessions about Aspire GED Prep and 22+ Adult Diploma programs. The sessions will be held on August 19, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at the Spitzer Conference Center, accessible online through Zoom, and on August 20, from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the LCCC Lorain Learning Center.

Aspire GED Prep and 22+ Adult Diploma programs are classes offered by LCCC to accommodate adults in Lorain County that have not completed a high school diploma or equivalent. Mary Murphy, the manager of Adult Success Initiatives, stated that there is an estimated number of 18,000 working-age adults in Lorain County who have yet to finish their diplomas.

“Adults without a high school diploma are at a disadvantage when competing for Ohio’s in-demand jobs or participating in advanced training opportunities,” Murphy said. Thus, the programs offered by LCCC as well as Ohio Adult Diploma Options can be taken advantage of for those who want to earn their diplomas through Ohio Graduation Test.

Aspire GED Prep offers time options for the attendees which are day dan evening classes. Attendees can also join virtually. The program offers in-demand industry credentials in customer service and manufacturing for the attendees to earn.

As for the 22+ Adult Diploma Program, it offers classes and aid that can be joined online by adults of age 22 and older without their diploma. The participants will be completing their high school credits online and must pass the Ohio Graduation Tests to earn the diploma that will be granted by their local school districts. The program also provides tutors, coaches, and any other relevant support.

The participants of the programs can attend the classes at the designated locations as follow:

LCCC main campus at 1005 N. Abbe Road, Elyria.

LCCC Lorain Learning Center at City Center at 201 W. Erie Ave., Lorain.

Lorain Public Library Main Branch at 351 W. 6th St., Lorain.

Lorain County JVS at 15181 OH-58, Oberlin.

Lorain County Urban League at 200 Middle Ave. Suite 200, Elyria.

OhioMeansJobs Lorain County at 42495 N. Ridge Road, Elyria.

Second Baptist Church Elyria at 427 Chapman Lane, Elyria.

To register for the sessions, please fill the form on this page. Information regarding the 22+ Adult Diploma Program can be seen through http://www.lorainccc.edu/22plus and http://www.lorainccc.edu/ged for the Aspire GED Prep or call the Aspire office at (440) 366-4530.

