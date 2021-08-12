Kent, OH

Kent City warns its residents to clean their catch basins to prevent floods as fall and winter approach

Paul Krasinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pXNB_0bPbuc5s00

KENT, OH – The City of Kent tells the residents to keep their catch basins clean as it will clog and block the stormwater flow to the drainage. The blockage that happened in catch basins will cause street or yard flooding within the neighborhood, especially when fall and winter are approaching as rainfall and melted snow will happen frequently.

Anything small enough to get through the grates of catch basins can clog it such as leaves, litter, small trash, debris, and snow. The City encourages its residents to put their litter and waste to the designated disposal area and trash bin when cleaning their sidewalk and driveway. It is not recommended to sweep leaves and other litter to the catch basins or drainage.

The City also encourages the community to monitor the trees in their neighborhood because they will shed their leaves more in the fall season. The City advises to not sweep or rake the leaves to the street as it will likely be blown by the wind and end up in the catch basins or blocking it. Thus, leaves should be collected and kept away from the pavement and catch basins.

To prevent flooding caused by a full catch basin, residents should check their catch basins whenever it is forecasted to rain, be it light or heavy rainfall, snow or ice. Remove any debris and litter caught in the grates. After the rain or snow, residents must check the catch basin again to keep it clear from caught snow or ice. Should there be any ice or snow, scoop them and put it in a ground area where they can be absorbed when they melt.

In case of filled catch basins sighting, residents are advised to notify the City Service Department by phone at 330-678- 8105. It is not recommended for the residents to open the catch basin grate themselves.

