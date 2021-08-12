St. Bernard Parish to start Confession and Vigil Mass offline

Akron, OH - St. Bernard Parish starts to open the Confession followed by their Vigil mass on 14 August.

The church is one of the most famous churches in Akron. When St. Bernard Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

St. Bernard Parish was designated as a historical monument. The church is famous for its symmetrical massing, homogenous stone, and numerous round and semi-circular arches which reflects the Romanesque Revival style. This architectural style is typified by its two bell towers, each with five-string courses.

The University of Akron is close to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Through its hunger initiatives and faith development activities, the church helps those in need of food. Their passion to help and care for those in need is going to set you to give them a visit.

They care for the visitors so much to provide a health protocol for all the prayers, to ensure they are safe from the COVID-19 virus. This is the complete schedule of the Confession and Vigil mass:

Saturday, August 14 from 3 to 5:30 PM

Saturday, August 21 from 3 to 5:30 PM

Saturday, August 28 from 3 to 5:30 PM

Saturday, September 4 from 3 to 5:30 PM

If you are still in doubt to go to the church in this difficult time, you can stream their Mass online here. Also, they provide an option if you want to have a scheduled prayer. You can give them a call and set your date and time on 330-253-5161

