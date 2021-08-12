Akron Zoo to held a "Wild for Wine" event

Akron, OH - Wild for Wine is a wine tasting event that is going to be held on August 14.

Akron Zoo is inviting all of the people who are interested in having a leisure night full of fun with wine glasses and a night walk at the zoo. The event is in the evening to give you a leisure night, it will start on at 6 and last at 9 PM.

The best thing is animal art in action is featured in Wild for Wine. A couple of Akron Zoo’s animal ambassadors will demonstrate their Van Gogh skills at specific times.

This is an alcohol-based event, so only those aged 21 and up are permitted to attend (including designated drivers). You can’t bring any children and infants because it will not be accepted by the organizer

The tickets to the event include nine sample tastings as well as after-hours access to the zoo. The nine samples are coming from Bent Ladder, Cherry Road Winery, CLE Urban, Feisty Brood Meadery, Maize Valley, Filia Cellars, Nauti Vine, Sarah's Vineyard, Troutman Vineyards & Winery, Ugly Bunny, and the Winery at Wolf Creek.

They also have a food truck available for you to fill up your stomach. There are Avorrito and A Movable Feast who will energize you to an eventful wine drinking.

If you are interested, go to Akron Zoo at 500 Edgewood Ave on the designated date. Note that this event requires reservations must be made in advance. Because they have a limited capacity, the tickets must be purchased in advance.

See the list below, for tickets price

For Akron Zoo members, the price is $30

For Akron Zoo designated drivers, the price is $17

For Non-members, the price is $35

For Non-member designated drivers, the price is $22

You can purchase the tickets online, here.https://5647.blackbaudhosting.com/5647/Wild-for-Wine-14Aug2021 Once you've put tickets in your cart, savings for Akron Zoo members will show. The organizer urges you to see your member discount, please log in and then continue to check out.

For further information you could contact Akron Zoo here

