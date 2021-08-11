The Bold Color exhibition to be displayed at the Akron Art Museum

AKRON, OH — Akron Art Museum is putting out its collections into display again with its "Totally Rad: Bold Color in the 1980s" exhibition from August 12 to September 19 at the Judith Bear Isroff Gallery.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the John P. Murphy Foundation, Katie and Mark Smucker, and the Kenneth L. Calhoun Charitable Trust, KeyBank, Trustee, have all contributed to this show.

Totally Rad takes you on a spectacular journey into the vibrancy of the 1980s, the exhibition built from the Akron Art Museum's permanent collection. The artist’s exceptional arts show how they are taking on strategies on how their work highlights the decade's bumpy culture that has regularly been viewed as over the top, dull, and surprisingly humiliating for the society, yet the artists who partook in it definitely object to it.

Some of them brought cool and thoroughly examined interest, it all brings out the job that splendor and brightness play in science and famous media. The other artists made intense and lively works for the basic happiness regarding releasing their imaginative energies. All together, their work shows the imaginativeness, opportunity, and fun that can be found in extreme bold colors that the work has to offer.

The exhibition is displayed side by side by an exhibition portraying the same era, "Totally Radical: Art and Politics in the 1980s" curated in the same way and exhibited at the adjacent Fred and Laura Ruth Bidwell Gallery until September 19.

Visit the Akron Art Museum at 1 S High St. during operational hours to appreciate the works of these artists. For further information, contact the museum here

