Akron, OH

The Bold Color exhibition to be displayed at the Akron Art Museum

Paul Krasinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpV06_0bNzibmf00

AKRON, OH — Akron Art Museum is putting out its collections into display again with its "Totally Rad: Bold Color in the 1980s" exhibition from August 12 to September 19 at the Judith Bear Isroff Gallery.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the John P. Murphy Foundation, Katie and Mark Smucker, and the Kenneth L. Calhoun Charitable Trust, KeyBank, Trustee, have all contributed to this show.

Totally Rad takes you on a spectacular journey into the vibrancy of the 1980s, the exhibition built from the Akron Art Museum's permanent collection. The artist’s exceptional arts show how they are taking on strategies on how their work highlights the decade's bumpy culture that has regularly been viewed as over the top, dull, and surprisingly humiliating for the society, yet the artists who partook in it definitely object to it.

Some of them brought cool and thoroughly examined interest, it all brings out the job that splendor and brightness play in science and famous media. The other artists made intense and lively works for the basic happiness regarding releasing their imaginative energies. All together, their work shows the imaginativeness, opportunity, and fun that can be found in extreme bold colors that the work has to offer.

The exhibition is displayed side by side by an exhibition portraying the same era, "Totally Radical: Art and Politics in the 1980s" curated in the same way and exhibited at the adjacent Fred and Laura Ruth Bidwell Gallery until September 19.

Visit the Akron Art Museum at 1 S High St. during operational hours to appreciate the works of these artists. For further information, contact the museum here

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c785c35ded59c0fb852d41b8cdbc9e39.blob

Writer covering local features in Cleveland and Akron

Cleveland, OH
555 followers
Loading

More from Paul Krasinic

Cleveland, OH

MetroHealth launches new residency program focusing on primary care for the underserved

CLEVELAND, OH — The MetroHealth System has announced that it is launching a new track made to prepare primary care physicians who are committed to providing care for underserved communities as well as addressing the inequities that result in poor health outcomes. This track is part of MetroHealth’s Internal Medicine Residency Program.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Top 5 recommended Latin American restaurants in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Ever tried cuisine from Latin American countries? If you haven't, there's nothing wrong with tasting their signature dishes. Here are five recommended Latin American restaurants you can visit in Cleveland.Read full story
Akron, OH

Sunflurry (Formerly Known as The Two's) to perform at Jilly's Music Room

Akron, OH - Sunflurry, known as The Two's, will perform at Jilly's Music Room on August 20. These two remarkable musicians are going to perform on the same date with Godbrother's CD release.Read full story
Akron, OH

Dominic Moore-Dunson & Francine Parr to present Akron Roundtable at Akron Civic Theatre

Akron, OH - Dominic Moore-Dunson & Francine Parr will present all about Akron on August 19. These two influential figures of Akron have a lot of things and achievements going around them.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

MetroHealth to provide mental health support for defendants in Gun Court

CLEVELAND, OH — Recently, The MetroHealth Institute for H.O.P.E.™ Trauma Recovery Center signed a contract partnering with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to provide mental health support and trauma counseling for defendants in the Violence Intervention Docket, or more commonly known as “Gun Court.” MetroHealth claims that this partnership is perhaps the first of its kind in the country.Read full story
Kent, OH

May 4 activist "Chic" Canfora joins Kent State University as Professional-in-Residence

KENT, OH — Kent State University will be welcoming Roseann “Chich” Canfora, Ph.D., to its College of Communication and Information as a Professional-in-Residence in the School of Media and Journalism.Read full story
Akron, OH

FirstEnergy looks back to high school students interning at call center

AKRON, OH — FirstEnergy has taken its commitment to Akron Public Schools further by hiring high school students to become interns. The students come from Ellet High School and they intern in FirstEnergy’s call center. This initiative has the focus of providing real-world work experience for students in a corporate setting, which isn’t usually available for teenagers seeking jobs.Read full story
Akron, OH

NCCAkron to hold a Dancing Conversation themed Queer Movements

Akron, OH - It's a Dancing Conversation: Queer Movement time with NCCAkron on August 19. NCCAkron invites you to their newest Dancing Conversation. These are free public events that situate dance within a broader context and provide an opportunity to demonstrate the dance field's artistic variety.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Five recommended spots to enjoy hot dogs in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Most people must have tasted hot dogs for breakfast or lunch. This food can be found in various places or restaurants in Cleveland. If you want to taste this food, check out the following five recommended places that sell hot dogs in the city:Read full story
Akron, OH

Annette is coming soon to The Nightlight Cinema

Akron, OH - The Nightlight will play Annette on their screen on August 20. Annette is a drama movie directed by Leos Carax. The film is an original story, about a stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife. Henry is a stand-up comedian with a sharp wit who falls in love with Ann, a world-famous opera soprano.Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's The Treehouse celebrates its 25th anniversary

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland’s local favorite pub, The Treehouse, celebrated its 25th anniversary on August 15th. The pub threw a party on the patio with a live music performance by Marys Lane. The Treehouse took the opportunity to thank customers, regulars, and friends who have supported the business for more than twenty years.Read full story
Akron, OH

Akron Children's Hospital specialist shares sleep tips for children

AKRON, OH — With the summer nearly behind us and school season now fast approaching, parents might be concerned about their children’s sleeping schedule. They might have let the children sleep later, especially during summer. The question is, how can parents get their children’s sleeping schedule back together again? Jyoti Krishna, MD, a sleep expert at Akron Children’s Hospital, shares 10 tips for this very topic.Read full story
Akron, OH

Lock 3 still holding alternative summer night with JENY 107.3

Akron, OH - Lock 3 invites you to hang out on their summer night outdoor party hosted by JENY 107.3. Hosted by JENY 107.3, which claims Cleveland's Modern Alternative radio station, this will bring out the alternative summer night to the fullest.Read full story
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown State University students receive awards at national MathFest

YOUNGSTOWN, OH — Five Mathematics students from Youngstown State University recently presented their research at the annual MathFest, a national-level event, and took home four awards of excellence.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cuyahoga Community College receives $600,000 grant from Bank of America

CLEVELAND, OH — The Bank of America has announced a partnership with Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) with the mission of helping and supporting the college’s Adult Diploma Program, focusing on career exploration, essential workplace skills, and job placement. This is a four-year, $600,000 partnership.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center receives $2 million gift to advance women and newborn care

CLEVELAND, OH — Danielle and Michael Weiner have donated a $2 million gift to University Hospitals in order to bring labor and delivery services to the Ahuja Medical Center as a part of the campus’ Phase 2 expansion. Their generosity will be recognized with designating the Danielle and Micahel Weiner Maternity Suite.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic shares important things to know about the COVID-19 vaccine side effects

CLEVELAND, OH — More and more people are receiving their doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and many have reported experiencing side effects. It is important to note that it is completely normal to have side effects such as headaches, muscle aches, and soreness after receiving vaccinations. Cleveland Clinic critical care specialist, Rachel Scheraga, MD, shares the important things to know about potential side effects and why the vaccines are still safe regardless.Read full story
3 comments
Akron, OH

City of Akron announces second round of Rubber City Match winners

AKRON, OH — Mayor Dan Horrigan of Akron has announced the winners of the initial two award levels of the Rubber City Match’s second round, a program that matches emerging and existing businesses with the necessary resources to help boost their growth.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

President of Lorain Public Library’s Board of Trustees awarded by Ohio Library Council

LORAIN COUNTY, OH — Dr. Garalynn Tomas, the President of Lorain Public Library’s Board of Trustees, has been honored with the Award of Achievement by the Ohio Library Council.Read full story
Akron, OH

Downtown Akron Partnership to hold Downtown Pound

Akron, OH - A free pound class held by DAP is still going on August 18. They invite you to enjoy a full cardio workout again with them. Because this is a high-intensity cardio workout suitable for people of all fitness levels and abilities, there is required equipment that you have to bring.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy