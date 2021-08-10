Akron, OH

"Reconsidered" by Akron Art Museum is displaying on August 12

AKRON, OH – The Akron Art Museum's "Reconsidered: Works from the Collection" show at the Karl and Bertl Arnstein Galleries is rotating works.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the John P. Murphy Foundation, Katie and Mark Smucker, and the Kenneth L. Calhoun Charitable Trust, KeyBank, Trustee, have all sponsored this exhibition.

This exhibition is in line with the fact that Akron Art Museum has around 7000 works of art, yet only 1% are on display. You may be perplexed as to why museums store so much of their collection.

While museums have a primary aim of displaying works for visitors, they also have a secondary mission of preserving collections for future generations. It is told to consider the materials you have at home that deteriorate, such as papers that fade in direct sunlight or photographs that fade with time. They worked hard to prevent such things from happening, so they also often periodically stored artworks to maintain their condition with much care.

While sharing assortments is natural to historical centers, as society advances, so does curatorial practice. In this show, Akron Art Museum is requesting your help.

They will share a portion of their number one works from capacity and request that you assist them with recounting better stories about them. If you do that to help them, they likewise feature the stories you share to further develop how they convey artworks with your assistance. If you want to assist the museum, just click here

Visit the Akron Art Museum at 1 S High St. during these hours to appreciate the purpose of the museum exhibits their collections:

  • Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug 13, 2021 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug 14, 2021 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug 20, 2021 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug 21, 2021 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For further information, contact the museum here

