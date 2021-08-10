Akron Zoo is looking for a food and beverage operations coordinator

Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

AKRON, OH - Akron Zoo is currently seeking applicants for Food and Beverage Operations Coordinator. This is a full-time, salaried, and non-exempt position with benefits. This position's shift will be Thursday until Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday off.

This role is in charge of ensuring the day-to-day operations run well, such as managing opening and closing procedures, training new employees, and collaborating closely with zoo management on operational concerns. The Coordinator is required to work a flexible schedule that frequently includes shifts in the evenings, weekends, and/or holidays.

The essential job responsibilities of this position are the following.

Maintaining food and beverage areas, which include accepting orders, handling supplies at stations, and preparation and execution of meals at any of the cafes or stands on grounds.

Handles customer cash transactions and verifies them at the end of the day. The opening and closing procedures at food establishments across the park are the responsibility of this position.

Provide year-round and seasonal Food and Beverage team members with training, support, and motivation in collaboration with management.

Demonstrate exceptional customer service to zoo visitors and encourage team members to do the same.

To apply for the position, applicants must possess a minimum of a high school diploma or GED. Three years of customer service, as well as one year of demonstrated leadership experience, is preferred. It is necessary to have prior experience in a quick-serve environment. The candidate should know the inside and out of house operations.

Interested candidates may submit a cover letter and resume via email to Human Resources at HR@akronzoo.org or send them via letter to Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307. Position open until filled.

