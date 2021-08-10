Sunny Side is performing at Musica

Akron, OH - Sunny Side is going to perform at the Musica Performing0 Arts on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Sunny Side is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based jazz group. Their music is heavily influenced by the music of Louis Armstrong, Sidney Bechet, Fats Waller, Cab Calloway, and other early jazz superstars. The band was formed in 2019 and is made up of musicians who have collaborated in various jazz projects in New Orleans since 2017. The band's name was also influenced by the 1930 Fats Waller/Jimmy Stewart film “On the Sunny Side of the Street”.

The band’s members consist of 7 members. The members are Darold Alexander as Vocalist, Adam Arredondo playing the Trumpet, Adam Lessnau on Trombone, Tyler Hotti as Guitarist, Steve Walch as Bassist, Teke Heinschel playing the Clarinet and Sax, and Rob Montgomery as Drummer. This lineup is shown regularly at New Orleans’ variety of venues.

Sunny Side will perform at the Musica Performing Arts from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free of charge, so if you are interested in watching Sunny Side performing, just visit Musica Performing Arts at 51 E Market Street and get ready early to enjoy a night of dancing with Sunny Side’s music.

Sunny Side will perform for only one night in Akron and the next day they are going to fly to Chicago to perform for their next event. If you don’t want to miss them, plan your visit now to see them.

For further information about the band's schedule, visit their official website here. https://sunnysidejazz.com/

If you want to know more about the event, visit the organizer’s Facebook page here. https://www.facebook.com/events/967338834032100/

