New Cleveland State University scholarship honors former Greater Cleveland Partnership President and CEO

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland State University has announced the launching of the Joe Roman Economic Development Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Partnership. As of August 6, 2021, almost $130,000 in funds has been raised by Cleveland leadership and supporters of Joe Roman, the recently retired president and CEO of GCP.

The scholarship fund was initiated by the board members of GCP. It was established in June 2021. It is a needs-based scholarship that will provide support to undergraduate and graduate students of Cleveland State University who are currently studying urban planning or economic development at the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs of CSU.

The scholarship is renewable and it can be applied to tuition, room, books, and board or other fees, it is preferably given to students who are Cleveland residents, or of the Northeast Ohio area. The initial allocation of the scholarship will be distributed this fall, and the students who receive the funding will be named Joe Roman Scholars.

According to CSU president Harland Sands, Joe Roman’s priority as a CSU community board member was student success. This new scholarship honors that commitment by funding for future students of Levin College of Urban Affairs. Sands further commented that this is the best way of recognizing Roman’s contribution to the university and to Cleveland — by paying it forward and making greater contributions.

Eric Schnur, GCP Board chair and chairman, and president & CEO of The Lubrizol Corporation, said that this scholarship is a way of recognizing Joe Roman’s great leadership and contribution during his time in the GCP. It also ensures the development of future leaders in the region to carry on the important work.

“Joe’s leadership will undoubtedly have a sustained, positive impact throughout the region for many years to come.,” he said. “Through his vision and expertise in civic connection, urban planning and growing the local economy, he’s left behind a broad and impactful legacy that extends throughout our city and region.”

