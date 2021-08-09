Feel the rock vibes at the upcoming High School Rock Off Showcase

Vishnu R. Nair/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The Tri-C High School Rock Off, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Live Nation are holding the Rock Off Talent Showcase on August 11, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This event will take place in the Rock Hall Plaza, featuring artists such as Little G Fresh, Detention, Grenon, School of Rock, and Assault.

This event is in celebration of the upcoming 25th annual Tri-C High School Rock Off, and it is free to attend. Rules, entry forms, and performance dates for the 25th annual Tri-C High School Rock Off will be announced on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

School of Rock will kick off the Rock Off Talent Showcase at 5 p.m., followed by Little G Fresh at 5:40 p.m. Grenon will be performing after that, with Assault following suit and Detention closing off the night at 7:40 p.m.

Before you attend, let’s get to know the performers!

Little G Fresh is a Rapper/Hip-hop artist, songwriter, and producer. She was the first-ever Rapper to perform in the history of the High School Rock Off competition, and she was a back-to-back finalist for two years in a row.

GRENON was founded in 2016 by Kacie Grenon, and has since performed more than 150 shows throughout New England and beyond. GRENON is an Alt-inspired indie pop-rock band with a lot of feelings in their music.

Assault is a band of the metal scene that brings everything to the table. Assault combines favorite old-school thrash elements with new-school twists, making them the future of metal. With four members in the band, Assault is currently working on writing and recording new stuff.

Detention is a pop-punk/alt-rock band originating from Akron, Ohio. Their music takes the influence of many popular figures in the scene, such as Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters, Ani DiFranco, and Green Day. The result of that is young, teenage angst and humor, mixed with explosive alt-rock vibes.

