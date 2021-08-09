Make your own Masterpiece at Akon's Spatter Sunflower

AKRON, OH - Get messy with Spatter Sunflower this Wednesday, August 11. This event takes place at Missing Falls Brewery from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The event will be led by Rae Faba, Akron’s local artist who is willing to teach people to paint step by step with a simple method.

Unfortunately, the early tickets for a free beer are sold out, but participants can still get the walk-in tickets on the day of the event at Akron's Missing Falls Brewery at 540 South Main St Suite 112. Walk-in tickets do not include a free beer. For participants who already purchased their tickets but would like a refund, it is available one day before the event.

This event aims to help participants relax by getting messy with colors. All the tools for painting are provided by the organizer. At the end of the day, participants can have a nice beer at the bar and take their own masterpiece home.

This event is hosted by I Paint Akron, an organization full of Akron’s artists carrying arts guidance to the public with their slogan “Art for the people, forever!”. They offer classes at nearby foundations and private gatherings for schools, gatherings of people, organizations, and charities. People can learn art easily through I Paint Akron since they guide the people who are willing to learn thoroughly. Previously, they have conducted over 180 successful events. Their latest finished event is It's Summer Trees at Madcap BrewCo which was held on August 1, 2021.

For further information, contact I Paint Akron on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/IPaintAkron/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.