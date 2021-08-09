Court Reporting Instructor at Cuyahoga Community College receives national award

Aditya Joshi/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Laurie Moniz, one of the instructors in the Captioning and Court Reporting program at Cuyahoga Community College, has been named the 2021 Educator of the Year by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA). Moniz will receive the organization’s CASE Award of Excellence at its annual conference which will be held from July 29 to August 1 in Las Vegas.

This award is dedicated to educators who demonstrate excellent leadership, dedication, and achievement in their work, all of which Moniz has displayed throughout her career as an educator.

According to the NCRA, Moniz has created new ways to help students learn and retain the knowledge they receive in classes. One of these ways is by creating audio files and text versions of non-punctuated sentences to help students learn the proper use of grammar and punctuation.

In addition, Monzi has also created course guides that actually reflect the manner in which legal transcripts are prepared and edited. She developed materials for instruction regarding court procedures and the way court reporters interact with others who are also within the judicial system.

On top of creating ways that can assist students in learning, Moniz also frequently sends her students emails to motivate them.

Moniz herself is a graduate of Tri-C’s program. She has been in the court reporting industry for 30 years and is one of the most senior instructors of court reporting at Tri-C.

“My love of this profession began the day I became a court reporting student,” Moniz said in NCRA’s award announcement. “I would have never thought, in my wildest imagination, that one day I would be on the other side of that seat helping students fulfill their dream of becoming a court reporter. My greatest reward is their success. I am honored and proud to join the past recipients [of this award].”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.