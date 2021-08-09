Mentor Police Department opens applications for new officers

R. D. Smith/Unsplash

MENTOR, OH — The Mentor Police Department is currently seeking new officers to be added to their team.

The salary offered for this position ranges from $61,953.58 to $86,905.26 annually, with full healthcare and other benefits.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens who have a high school diploma or equivalent and minimum age of at least 20 years old at the time of application and 21 years old at the time of appointment. Those who are older than 36 years are not eligible to apply for this position.

Applicants must also have a valid driver’s license and are required to successfully complete the required police training and achieve Basic Training Certification.

In addition, those interested to join must take a Written Examination, Tri-C Physical Agility Test, Background Investigation, Polygraph Examination, Medical Examination, Psychological Test, Drug Screening and Oral interview.

This job application is open from August 9 to August 30, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.cityofmentor.com/employment.

Regarding this job employment opportunity, Mentor Police Chief Ken Gunsch said, “If you have ever considered a career as a police officer, or if you have been inspired to be an agent of change, this is your opportunity to join one of the most highly regarded departments in the State of Ohio.”

“We are seeking the best candidates from across the region to join our team. We want those who share our passion for public safety and exhibit the integrity and professionalism that our community demands and deserves,” he added.

The Mentor Police Department strives to demonstrate its commitment to professionalism so that it can become a model for other agencies. To make this happen, the department carries out strict screening in the recruitment of officers, applies a strict code of ethics and formulates modern and comprehensive policies and procedures.

Furthermore, it also conducts ongoing training, conducts critical reviews of officers' performance, carries out investigations into all cases related to the use of force, and fosters an overall culture that places service and assistance above enforcement.

