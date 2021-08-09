Job opportunity: Wraparound Coordinator at Cleveland Play House

Paolo Chiabrando/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Play House is currently looking for ambitious individuals to fill in the position of Wraparound Coordinator. This position is full-time, year-round, and grant-funded. The salaried compensation for this position is $42,500. Located in Cleveland, the start date for this position will be on August 16, 2021.

The Wraparound Coordinator reports to the Director of Community Development and supervises school-based partners, volunteers, and hourly staff. The person in this position will be primarily working on Monday to Friday, with staggered start times depending on school assignments. The schedule includes regular evening/early morning/weekend hours connected to Cleveland Play House and school-based needs.

The Wraparound Coordinator will be responsible for facilitating and providing leadership for the collaborative process and development of services, including arts enrichment, health, and social services for children, families, and community members within the Wraparound school neighborhood, as well as academic enhancement.

Responsibilities for this position include:

- Modeling and promoting CPH’s educational pedagogy by creating a safe, positive, anti-racist, and trauma-informed school that is also creative and culturally competent.

- Working alongside the leadership team of the Wraparound school to bridge the students’ needs with the appropriate community partners.

- Identifying and solving issues as well as eliminating barriers in the way of students’ success.

- And more.

The person to fill this position must have a strong commitment to working with educators and young people. A good understanding of trauma-informed care and practices and strong communication and interpersonal skills are preferred. Teaching experience with diverse age groups is a plus. The applicant must possess the ability to multitask and have strong attention to detail. Applicants should be culturally aware and experienced in incorporating inclusion, equity, and diversity best practices, visionary, and able to collect and analyze information, solve problems, and make decisions.

Required competencies the applicants must possess include a Bachelor’s Degree in theatre, education, drama therapy, social work, or other related fields. Further, applicants must show a strong commitment to equity, inclusion, and diversity principles, as well as to working with life-long learners. It is also important that applicants be comfortable with both collaborative and independent work environments.

To apply for this position, applicants must upload both a cover letter and a resume in one document on this page.

