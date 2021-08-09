The Green Knight premieres at The Nightlight Cinema Akron this August

Akron, OH - The Nightlight Cinema, with its one-of-a-kind motion picture experience and classy nightspot downtown Akron, is now showing The Green Knight movie.

The epic fantasy movie promises a great story with an all-star cast. With a 125 minutes duration, The Green Knight portrayed the story of Sir Gawain, played by the famous actor, Dev Patel.

The other cast members worth mentioning are Erin Kellyman as Winfred, Alicia Vikander as Essel, Barry Keoghan as Scavenger, and Ralph Ineson as Green Knight

Sir Gawain is King Arthur's crazy and persistent nephew, who leaves on a trying mission to stand up to the eponymous Green Knight, described as a humongous green-skinned and troublesome outsider.

Watch Gawain fights against phantoms, monsters, cheats, and schemers until the plot turns into a deeper excursion to characterize his personality and demonstrate his value towards his family and realm by confronting a substantial challenger.

This movie came from the visionary movie producer David Lowery, claiming a new and striking twist on the undying story from the knights of the round table.

The rated-R movie is available for moviegoers above 17 years old or minors with adult companions at The Nightlight Cinema on the following schedules:

August 2 - 6, at 6 p.m. or 8:45 p.m.

August 7, at 4 p.m., 6:45 p.m., or 9:30 p.m.

August 8, at 4 p.m. or 6:45 p.m.

August 9 - 12, 6 p.m. or 8:45 p.m.

If you want to enjoy this exciting new movie, visit The Nightlight Cinema at 30 N High St. or drop a call for more details at (330) 252-5782.

