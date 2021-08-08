A radical themed exhibition in Akron Art Museum

Adrianna Calvo/Pexels

Akron, OH - Akron Art Museum is throwing a massive throwback with its "Totally Radical: Art and Politics in the 1980s" exhibition from August 6 to September 19 at the Fred and Laura Ruth Bidwell Gallery.

This exhibition is supported by John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the John P. Murphy Foundation, Katie and Mark Smucker, and the Kenneth L. Calhoun Charitable Trust, KeyBank, Trustee.

The bold and free-spirited theme reminisce the radical movements and political issues in the past such as the AIDS emergency, the escalating feminists' development, the continuous calls for racial equity, and the battles between corporate benefit and work association.

It also highlights the developing worries about human effects on the indigenous habitat and the strained peak of the Cold War with the Soviet Union which caused the 1980s to end up being a thick and emotional period in American history.

Their exceptional arts show how the artists are taking on strategies from publicizing, uncovering concealed pictures from the past, and pushing photography in new ways, all to make the purpose and ideas clear for the visitors.

The numerous artists' works were curated from the museum’s permanent collections, ranging from different flashpoints of the decade.

The exhibition is displayed side by side by an exhibition portraying the same era, "Totally Rad: Bold Color in the 1980s," curated in the same way and exhibited at the adjacent Judith Bear Isroff Gallery until September 19.

Visit the Akron Art Museum at 1 S High St. during operational hours to appreciate the works of these artists. For further information, contact the museum here.

