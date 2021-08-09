Akron Art Museum's latest multi-artists exhibition portrays traditions

Steve Johnson/Pexels

Akron, OH - The Akron Art Museum is launching the exhibition of five exceptional artists in "Continuum: Historical Resonances in Contemporary Art." The theme of the exhibition is to support the enjoyment of the past and the present through the aspirations of deep-rooted traditions.

The exhibition is a collaborative project by Diana Al-Hadid, Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson, Lori Kella, Marcel Rozek, and Antwoine Washington.

The sculptures, panel works, and works on paper by Syrian-born artist Al-Hadid are inspired from a wide range of sources, involving various materials. Her works are heavily influenced by Old Master paintings and creative Islamic Golden Age pieces. Most of them have been shown in solo exhibitions at the Bronx Museum of the Arts in Bronx, New York.

Jónsson was born in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik in 1963. From 1983 to 1985, she studied architecture at Kent State University in Ohio and the Cleveland Institute of Art from 1985 to 1988. Both public and private collectors have admired and purchased her work.

Kella earned four OAC Individual Fellowships Awards, a full Vermont Studio Center fellowship, and ArtPlace America funding. Vanishing Shoreline, her newest series, was inspired by climate change along the Great Lakes. Hidden facts that can’t be comprehended by the natural world and the question of the permanency of our surroundings are shown in the photos.

Rozek was born in Akron, Ohio, and currently lives in Los Angeles. The abstract painter uses a staining method popularized by early abstractionists and Washington Color School artists. This method fits his interest in color interactions and how transparency affects stain painting.

Washington was born in Pontiac, Michigan, and graduated from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with a BA in Studio Art. His works have been exhibited at the Cleveland Print Room in Cleveland Ohio, Worthington Yards, The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and Rooms to Let and Artist Archives of the Western Reserve.

To enjoy the exhibition, visit the museum on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

