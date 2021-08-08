Top 11 Best Happy Hour Spots in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, OH — End your day out with a good drink at a special price. These places offer you the opportunity to loosen up with companions and associates.
- Table Six Kitchen + Bar
Here, there is a Happy Hour every day. Six drink specials are available for $6 each, $5 wine by the glass and $2 domestic beer. On Fridays and Saturdays, Happy Hour offers special snacks priced between $4 and $6.
- Burntwood Tavern
Burntwood Tavern offers $6 Signature Cocktails, $4 Draught Beers, $5 House Wines, $3 Bottled Beer and $5-$8 Happy Hour Plates in the bar and patio every day from 3-6 p.m.
- The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard
From 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, enjoy food and drink promotions. Among their popular offering is the Italian Loaded Potato Chips.
- Royal Docks Brewing Co.
Monday through Friday, from 4-6 p.m., the Taproom and Foeder House serves $4 beer, $5 wine, and $6 cocktails. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. $4 pints are available for half an hour.
- Shale Brewing Company
Their happy hour is on Tuesday-Friday from open until 6 p.m. Offers $4 pints, $5 canapés and $1 off all mixed drinks.
- Jerzee’s Sports Grille -- Belden Village
Happy hour is available every Monday-Friday from 11 p.m.-7 p.m. The deal is $1 off any drink, including 36 drafts, Jerzee’s Adult Juice Boxes, fishbowls, jello shots and wine. Tuesdays are $2 Draft days + $5.99 Burger Night.
- TD’s Tailgate Grill
From 3 p.m.-6 p.m., TD’s Tailgate Grill hosts Happy Hour. $2 domestic pints, $1 off all craft handles, $3 Tailgate Punch and Long Islands, $4 Signature Cocktails, and $4 House Wine and Sangria glasses are all available.
- Melt Bar & Grilled
$2 off Bud Light and Miller Lite, $1 off all other draft beers, can and bottle beer, and $3 off a glass of house red or white wine are all available at Melt. Happy Food specials range from $5 to $11 for small plates.
- 330 Bar & Grill
Special happy hour prices daily from 3:30-6 p.m. on specialty drinks, cocktails, bar snacks and even sandwiches.
- Loby’s Grille
They offer daily specials and $2.75 Tall Bud Light Drafts daily until 9 p.m. and Half Off Appetizers after 9 p.m.
- Puckers Sports Pub & Grille
Happy hour from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., including specials on bottles and drafts. With $2.99 Bloody Marys on Sundays, $2 Margaritas on Mondays from 5-9 p.m. and $3 glasses of house wine on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
These spots are suitable for people who looks for a toast with friends and colleague.
