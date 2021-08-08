Top 11 Best Happy Hour Spots in Stark County

ELEVATE/Pexels

STARK COUNTY, OH — End your day out with a good drink at a special price. These places offer you the opportunity to loosen up with companions and associates.

Table Six Kitchen + Bar

Here, there is a Happy Hour every day. Six drink specials are available for $6 each, $5 wine by the glass and $2 domestic beer. On Fridays and Saturdays, Happy Hour offers special snacks priced between $4 and $6. Burntwood Tavern

Burntwood Tavern offers $6 Signature Cocktails, $4 Draught Beers, $5 House Wines, $3 Bottled Beer and $5-$8 Happy Hour Plates in the bar and patio every day from 3-6 p.m. The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard

From 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, enjoy food and drink promotions. Among their popular offering is the Italian Loaded Potato Chips. Royal Docks Brewing Co.

Monday through Friday, from 4-6 p.m., the Taproom and Foeder House serves $4 beer, $5 wine, and $6 cocktails. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. $4 pints are available for half an hour. Shale Brewing Company

Their happy hour is on Tuesday-Friday from open until 6 p.m. Offers $4 pints, $5 canapés and $1 off all mixed drinks. Jerzee’s Sports Grille -- Belden Village

Happy hour is available every Monday-Friday from 11 p.m.-7 p.m. The deal is $1 off any drink, including 36 drafts, Jerzee’s Adult Juice Boxes, fishbowls, jello shots and wine. Tuesdays are $2 Draft days + $5.99 Burger Night. TD’s Tailgate Grill

From 3 p.m.-6 p.m., TD’s Tailgate Grill hosts Happy Hour. $2 domestic pints, $1 off all craft handles, $3 Tailgate Punch and Long Islands, $4 Signature Cocktails, and $4 House Wine and Sangria glasses are all available. Melt Bar & Grilled

$2 off Bud Light and Miller Lite, $1 off all other draft beers, can and bottle beer, and $3 off a glass of house red or white wine are all available at Melt. Happy Food specials range from $5 to $11 for small plates. 330 Bar & Grill

Special happy hour prices daily from 3:30-6 p.m. on specialty drinks, cocktails, bar snacks and even sandwiches. Loby’s Grille

They offer daily specials and $2.75 Tall Bud Light Drafts daily until 9 p.m. and Half Off Appetizers after 9 p.m. Puckers Sports Pub & Grille

Happy hour from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., including specials on bottles and drafts. With $2.99 Bloody Marys on Sundays, $2 Margaritas on Mondays from 5-9 p.m. and $3 glasses of house wine on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

These spots are suitable for people who looks for a toast with friends and colleague.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.