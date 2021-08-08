Summit Artspace is hosting 4 Summer Exhibitions

Matheus Viana/Pexels

AKRON, OH - Summit Artspace on 140 E Market St, Akron is currently busy displaying four kinds of exhibitions in the summer. With their identity as non-profit art galleries and studios for Summit County and the encompassing region, they willingly give artists a platform to exhibit their arts, promoting a fundamentally robust, varied, and lively arts and culture community.

These exhibitions showcase exceptional artists and their diverse works. This is the lineup and the schedule of the shows:

1) P.R. Mill on August 6, at 5.30 p.m. and August 7, at 2 p.m.

Present and Retro, "The Grizzled Wizard" works with reused scraps, rethinking them as the considerable scope and unusual figures. This show incorporates works produced using metal, glass, dirt, and that's only the tip of the iceberg—this work chronicling the artist's excursion throughout his long-term profession.

Even though you are behind schedule, you can still see the exhibition online here.

2) Helen Wilson on Saturday, August 14, at 2 p.m.

Helen Wilson of Ohio created Botanical Voices, a mixed media piece. The artist feels that plants and trees have a lot to teach us; thus, the show offers them a voice. If you want to view this exhibition virtually, you could click here.

3) Chris Hoot on Saturday, August 28, at Three G Gallery from 2-4 p.m.

Sim[plex]cities: Digital Constructs, Visual Music, Liquid Landscapes is a collection of the artist's abstract landscapes created by overlaying digital photos, graphics, and marbling processes. Hoot creates experimental compositions on several surfaces, including paper and canvas. Click here if you want to view Hoot's exhibition virtually.

4) Emerging artists from Kent, Ohio July 10 - September 25,

Included But Not Limited Too is an exhibition to showcase the diversity of ceramics while also challenging traditional notions of craft in the fine arts. Showing the painting, weaving, needlework, woodworking, metal fabrication, and technology in conjunction with ceramics all complicate the craft language. Click here if you want to view the exhibition virtually.

These exhibitions will be on for the summer, waiting for your appreciation. For further information, you could contact Summit Artspace on their email Info@summitartspace.org.