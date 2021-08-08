City Stages 2021 at Cleveland Museum of Art

Cleveland, OH - The City Stages by The Cleveland Museum of Art returns this August. It is an acclaimed summer show that highlights the best of world music.

The exhibition will grandstand the works of three talented contemporary Black artists: Johnny Coleman, Antwoine Washington, and Kambui Olujimi. They all connect with both historical occasions and current trends through their specialty.

The free event claimed to feature new combination filled shocks and pleasures for the visitors this year. To be held at the Transformer Station, located at 1460 West 29th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113, here is a detailed schedule for the City Stages shows:

Wednesday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.

Angel Melendez, a composer, arranger, and trombonist, will open the City Stages. He will lead the 10-piece with 911 Mambo Orchestra in the original arrangements of an old-school salsa.



Wednesday, August 25, 7:30 p.m.

The Malian vocalist, guitarist, and n'goni player, Cheik Hamala Diabate, will introduce the conventional stringed lute. Diabate will play out the best in West African griot with the instrument that is thought as the precursors of the banjo.

The Malian vocalist, guitarist, and n'goni player, Cheik Hamala Diabate, will introduce the conventional stringed lute. Diabate will play out the best in West African griot with the instrument that is thought as the precursors of the banjo.



Show up before the expected time and get supper and a beverage at one of Ohio City's bars or eateries. For further information, you should visit transformerstation.org.

The Cleveland Museum of Art offers dynamic encounters with the purpose to enlighten the spirit and relevant experience of arts in today's society.

The museum constructs, takes care of, studies, and offers its extraordinary assortments of arts from all periods and portions of the world. It is actively creating new grants and comprehension while contributing as a social and scholarly center for its local area.

