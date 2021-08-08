Consider these volunteer opportunities at Catholic Charities

RODNAE Productions/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - People with great hearts and interests are congregating in an organization called Catholic Charities; Diocese of Cleveland, and their numbers are growing because people can assist them to create a better environment. The group is actively seeking volunteers for a variety of projects, some of which are listed below.

Academic Tutoring

It is an opportunity for you who want a tutoring experience. It is available in Cuyahoga County.

Camp Christopher

In Camp Christoper, you would be volunteering to be a resident. This would be a positive camp experience for people who seek nature. It is available during the summer months.

Disability Services & Ministries

This volunteer program is available for you to teach an art class or assist an instructor at one of their community workshops for youth and adults with disabilities. Also, you could be an aide at the Summer Camp program to assist children and adults with disabilities. It is available in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Summit counties.

Hot Meals & Pantry Support

This service program's role is to help prepare hot meals and support the pantry. You will also help to prepare the meals. This volunteer service program is available in Cuyahoga, *Lake, Lorain, and Summit counties.

Migration & Refugee Support Services

This opportunity is to assist recently-arrived refugees and help them as they resettle and acclimate to our nearby local area. This opportunity is available in Cuyahoga County.

Office Support & Client Greeter

This program is to support the Emergency Assistance Service. You have to give support for collecting documentation and speaking with clients over the phone. This opportunity is available in Cuyahoga County.

Skilled Volunteers

A skilled volunteer is for people who have a particular talent to entertain the children with their show. It is a suitable program for you if you are a musician or artist. This opportunity is available in Cuyahoga County.



If you are interested in being a volunteer, you can contact their department via email https://www.ccdocle.org/about/contact/contact-volunteering or call them at (216) 939-3864.

