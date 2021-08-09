eskay lim/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for Section Chief Engineering & Construction Surveys Section. The salary range for this position is $49,920.00 - $114,400.00 annually. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 5, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.

You will work under the supervision of the Commissioner of Engineering and Construction.

The duties listed below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties:

Coordinating and assign tasks to support staff (the Bureau of Sidewalks, Plats and Surveys, Design, Construction, and Bridges and Docks).

Supervise subordinates' work performance.

Develop plans for improving work efficiency and production.

Provide a suitable solution in handling a problem.

Required qualifications:

Possess High School Diploma or General Educational Development (GED).

Bachelor's Degree Surveying, Civil Engineering, Public Works Administration, or related fields.

Minimum eight years of experience in bridge and road construction.

Minimum eight years of experience in surveying duties.

At least three years of experience in supervising.

Must possess a license as a Surveyor issued by the State of Ohio for the survey section.

Possess a valid State of Ohio Driver's License.

Possess a valid State of Ohio Professional Engineer's License.

Skills requirements:

Familiar with Geographic Information System (GIS).

Experienced in researching records, property deeds, recorded plates, and other related documents.

Able to operate Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader.

Able to use AutoCAD Civil 3D and Carlson Survey Software.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding the list of benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

