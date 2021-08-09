Engineering alums from the University of Akron return for an annual campus tour

Taylor Smith/Unsplash

AKRON, OH - Mike Dubetz and Don Cea, University of Akron Engineering alumni from 1982, return for their annual campus tour.

Mike Dubetz and Don Cea have been visiting the university on a regular basis for the past 39 years, beginning in 1985 and continuing to the present. The two meet on campus every year to hang out and visit old classrooms, remembering about their earlier days together, and their connection lasts years after they graduate.

Dubetz, come from the nearby Rootstown, and Cea comes from Akron’s North Hill residence. They were both civil engineering students who met for the first time in Auburn Science and Engineering Center room 120.

"I didn’t know anyone in class, but Don and some guys were talking about [NFL head coach] Tom Landry not wearing a hat and I had to jump into the conversation,” said Dubetz. “From there we became friends.”

Both of them begin their annual activity in 1985, where they would meet at Luigi’s Restaurant and start their trip from there every year, even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't stop them from meeting each other.

“The Auburn building is the same, but the Union is completely different,” said Cea, who remembers spending lots of his free time in the Chuckery. “We also only had three women in engineering when we were here, and that has changed.”

Dubets now works as a tax lawyer and lives in Denver, Colorado with his wife Lori Stanton. Cea who owns a construction company still lives in Akron with his wife Kara Stewart, manager of the UA Dance Institute.

“Coming back to campus never gets old,” said Dubetz. “We are proud UA alumni and friends, and plan to keep up the tradition for years to come.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.