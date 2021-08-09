Cleveland Clinic’s psychologist explains when to step down your true-crime story intake

Jonas Leupe/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH – True crime genre is one of the genres that a lot of people enjoy. As people are often lured in and lost in a true crime story, be it a book, a podcast, a movie, or a documentary, they become unaware of the side effects on their mental and behavioral health.

Chivonna Childs, Ph.D., a psychologist at the Center for Adult Behavioral Health of Cleveland Clinic speaks about the reason why people enjoyed true-crime stories. She also describes the signs that people should know to consider reducing exposure from the true-crime story.

"It's human nature to be inquisitive. True crime appeals to us because we get a glimpse into the mind of a real person who has committed a heinous act," Dr. Childs said. She said that curiosity is what drives people to watch this genre. She also mentioned that watching true crime can teach us to be ready if placed in a similar situation.

Unfortunately, too much exposure to true-crime stories, especially those that show murder and rape, can affect them psychologically. Enjoyers of true crime are always advised to be aware of how it can affect themselves. To help them know better about their limit, Dr. Childs gives some indicators for true-crime enjoyers to slow down with the story.

Dr. Childs says that you might feel scared most of the time when you watched too much true crime. You'll get scared of minor inconveniences and prefer to isolate yourself. Even at some point, you will also feel cautious in your own home. "If you're double-checking and rechecking locks and doors, consider whether your true crime habit has started to interfere with your life," Dr. Childs stated.

Another sign that's telling you to keep it slow for your hobby is shown through how you communicate and interact with people. A true-crime story might affect the way you perceive others with suspicions in your head, to the point of paranoia. As the fear starts to cover your head, it can induce anxiety that can be shown by rapid heartbeat, hyperventilation, restlessness, and trouble sleeping.

Dr. Childs advises that they take a step back from true-crime stories if they feel anxious, stressed, or even depressed. Even so, the reaction won't be showing immediately. That's why people should stop for a while to pay attention to the clues their body's giving.

It doesn't mean that people should stop watching their favorites completely. They are only advised to take a break. "Go listen to music, a comedy, or something else frivolous in between crime stories to keep things from getting too heavy," Dr. Childs advised.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.