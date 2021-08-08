Cuyahoga County’s Office of Child Support to raise awareness of child support program in Child Support Awareness Month

Robert Collins/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH – The State of Ohio together with the Cuyahoga County Office of Child Support Services (OCSS) is working to raise awareness and acknowledge the children support program, as well as the professionals providing their services to the children and family. All in the spirit of Child Support Awareness Month. August has been declared as Child Support Awareness Month across the states since 1995 by the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton.

To participate in the Child Support Awareness Month, Cuyahoga County OCSS, based in Cleveland, will bring festivities through special activities for the children and family in Cuyahoga to celebrate. Amongst the activities that are yet to be announced, one of them will be a coloring contest for kids. To raise awareness, they will also share information regarding services that OCSS has to offer at the Cuyahoga County Fair.

Tiffany Dobbins-Brazelton, the Director of OCSS, expressed her gratitude towards her team of employees at the OCSS for not only creating a family-centered child support program but also building relationships with the parents to implement the program. She says that the work they did is focused to reach a wider impact for the children and families within the communities.

One of the programs they enacted is Fatherhood Initiative, where they encouraged fathers in the community to engage and take a role in nurturing their children. Tiffany stated that the Fatherhood Initiative succeeds in helping thousands of fathers and their families within the community.

The OCSS also utilized digital technology to provide information regarding child support through their free phone app, “Child Support”.

Aside from that, the public can gain more information regarding Child Support Awareness Month by clicking here.

