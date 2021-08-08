Marion's Cross Creek Dental Care shares Oral Health Tips During Summer

Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

MARION, OH - As summer is here, summer food and beverages are on the way: refreshing sweet bubbly drinks, ice cream, Snacks, and BBQ.

Summertime gives you plenty of Vitamin D that will help keep your bones and teeth healthy. Check out these tips from Dr. Aras Mortazavi of Cross Creek Dental Care on how to keep your teeth and gums remain healthy during summer.

Water

Water is essential to keep you dehydrated during summer and help your body produce more saliva. Saliva plays a vital role in flushing your mouth from bacteria and debris. Maintain your water intake, and it will help you keep your mouth clean.

Mouthwash

Mouthwash can be an alternative option to flush debris if you don't have time to brush and floss while you are on the go.

Soda

A refreshing cold tasty soda is a treat during summer, but it can be harmful to your oral health. Carbonated beverages contain acid that can affect the tooth enamel that making it easier for cavities to develop. Be sure to brush and floss your teeth 30 minutes afterward.

Straw

Using a straw while sipping the refreshing beverages can decrease the effect on teeth and gum. It will also limit the chances of staining on your teeth.

Fruits

It is okay to indulge in sweet treats occasionally but remember to monitor it. Fruit can be a much healthier option to satisfy the sweet craving and support oral health.



For more tips on maintaining your oral health, click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.