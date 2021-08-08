Get to know the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's residency pilot program

CLEVELAND, OH - Last July, The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, commonly abbreviated as moCa, launched an institutional residency pilot with the Museum of Creative Human Art, paving the way for museums everywhere to support local artists and communities.

The Institutional residency pilot is a program that gives medium and large-scale museums an exemplary model to create new ways to engage, empower, and support emerging arts organizations and also to support artists and communities.

"We are thrilled to envision and pilot this original, long-form residency with the Museum of Creative Human Art...I am confident that this residency will serve as a compelling new model for institutional collaboration, learning, and growth, here and beyond," says Megan Lykins Reich, moCa's Interim Executive Director.

Throughout this program, MCHA will present seven exhibitions with the first exhibition being Aaron D. Williams' "Aawful Aaron" which is exhibited from July to August 15.

Museum's co-founder, Michael Russell II shares that MCHA presents an array of creative options for the youth to explore. MCHA is a pathway of discovery that leverages arts to inspire excellence, business acumen, and creativity.

MCHA provides a space for underserved youth to learn, connect, create and share. MCHA is focused on developing individuals to make meaningful contributions to society.

Not so different from the MCHA, the moCa has always been a pioneer of creating new experiences for Cleveland art lovers with each season of exhibitions displayed. Since its establishment in 1968, the museum has presented more than 2,000 artists' works.

The moCa was also the first institution to exhibit artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Today, the museum possesses a vision to inspire the creation of art in underserved communities.

