Lorain County Community College to host Art Faculty Fine Art Exhibit

ELYRIA, OH — At the end of this month, Lorain County Community College will be hosting an Art Faculty Fine Art Exhibit. Held in the Beth K. Stocker Art Gallery at Stocker Arts Center, the event will start with an opening reception on Tuesday, August 26 at -6 p.m. and it will end on October 16.

This exhibit will be featuring the faculty who have been teaching studio art at LCCC in the past two academic years. Art pieces such as ceramics, printmaking, drawing, painting, photography, and digital art will be showcased at the exhibit.

Artists participating in this event include Leigh Hughes, Josh Eiskamp, Diane Marrapese, Greg Little, Nancy Halbrooks, Molly King, Amy Sedlak, John Hooks, Christian Fredriksen, Walter Grossman, Lauralee Hutson, Donna Coleman, Ryan Craycraft, Catherine Rozmarynowycz, and Brad Blahnik.

The Beth K. Stocker Art Gallery is open during exhibitions from Monday to Friday, with opening hours from 10:30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and by appointment. The art gallery is also open for many of the evening and weekend events held by the Stocker Arts Center. All exhibitions and receptions are free of charge and open for all to visit.

Due to the pandemic, the Stocker Arts Center closely monitors all in-person exhibits. The gallery will enforce and follow all of the guidelines mandated by the CDC, the state of Ohio, as well as LCCC’s mandates.

“This exhibit is special because it features faculty who have taught studio art at LCCC during the past two academic years,” said Brenda Pongracz, Ed.D., Dean of the Arts and Humanities division. “I’m excited to see what they all have created during these unusual times. We are very proud of our accomplished art faculty and are thrilled to share their work with the community.” The show will include ceramics, drawing, printmaking, photography, painting, and digital art.

