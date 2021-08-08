Ph.D. student appointed as CSU's Board of Trustees student member

Mateus Campos Felipe/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Brittany N. Sommers has been appointed as a new student member of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees. Sommers was appointed by Governor Mike DeWine and she will be a member of the board for a two-year term.

David Reynolds, the chair of the CSU Board of Trustees, said that Sommers’ dedication to mentorship and outreach to the local youth is impressive. Sommers encourages people of her age to study STEM and enroll in related fields. In the campus community, Sommers is very well-known. Reynolds further noted that he is excited to work with her to achieve CSU’s plans for the future.

Sommers is currently in her third year of studying mechanical engineering as a Ph.D. student. She has experience in leadership, research, and teaching. Sommers co-organized the 2021 American Society of Biomechanics Regional Conference at CSU and she also developed and instructed a class of engineering measurements at CSU. She is the first author of the article “Examining Feedback Mechanisms of Postural Control in Chiari Malformation by Average Wavelet Coefficient Decomposition and the Hurst Exponent” as well as a contributor to the textbook chapter “Considerations for Data Analysis.”

Additionally, Sommers is a member of the Phi Sigma Rho (a national engineering sorority), the International Society of Biomechanics, and the American Society of Biomechanics.

Currently, Sommers is serving as the community outreach coordinator and social media chair for the Center of Human-Machine Systems as well as being on the advisory board for her alma mater’s department of mechanical engineering.

Sommers expressed that student involvement is very important to any successful university. Over the next two years, she aims to engage with the CSU student body and serve as the voice of the students on the board. She is committed to becoming an advocate for the student experience, to promote a diverse and academically driven learning community.

Sommers earned her Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering while also taking a minor in biomedical sciences from Ohio Northern University. Advised by Dr. Brian L. Davis, her doctoral thesis is titled “Feedback and Feedforward Motor Control of the Cerebellum in Chiari Malformation.”

“Our student trustees provide an important voice and perspective for our university, and CSU is grateful to welcome Ms. Sommers to this role,” CSU president Harlan Sands said. “I look forward to drawing upon her impressive background and experience.”

