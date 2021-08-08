Avon Lake-based Avient Corporation welcomes two new members to their board of director

Pixabay/Pexel

AVON LAKE, OH — Neil Green and Ernest Nicolas have been chosen as independent directors in Avon Lake-based Avient Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Green, 51, works at Otis Worldwide Corporation, a global manufacturer specializing in people-moving products, such as elevators, escalators, and moving walkways, as its executive vice president and chief digital officer.

He oversees the company’s digital strategy and execution, spearheading efforts to improve product development, service, and manufacturing through cloud adoption, mobility, data science, cybersecurity, and innovative new technological advancements.

Green said, “I’m pleased to be joining the Avient board as a new director. The company has an exciting track record of success expanding its sustainable solutions portfolio, and leveraging digital technology will play an important role in accelerating growth.”

“I look forward to playing a role in helping the company achieve its future goals and deliver for stakeholders.”

Nicolas, 44, works at Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer.

In this global leadership post, he is responsible for Rockwell Automation’s integrated supply chain, which encompasses supply chain planning, strategic sourcing, manufacturing operations, logistics, customer care, and enterprise quality.

He joined Rockwell in 2006 and held various leadership positions in operations and supply chain, including responsibility for manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region while living in Singapore.

Nicolas commented, “The world is experiencing first-hand the importance of supply chain leadership. I look forward to joining the Board and adding my experience in this regard.”

“More broadly I’m excited to join a team that emphasizes sustainable solutions while taking care of its employees and customers as a Great Place to Work.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.